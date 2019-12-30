SocialCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SocialCoin has a market capitalization of $2,310.00 and $19.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

