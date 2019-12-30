Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €31.80 by Credit Suisse Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €31.80 ($36.98) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.85 ($38.20).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €31.28 ($36.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.84. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.