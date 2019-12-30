SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $890,445.00 and approximately $729.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00588902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009564 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,890,537 coins and its circulating supply is 56,031,891 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

