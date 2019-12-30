Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Update

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 7,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,197 shares of company stock worth $12,229,104. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $94.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

