Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of SLDB opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

