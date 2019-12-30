Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SORL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SORL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 48,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.58. Sorl Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

