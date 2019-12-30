SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to report $234.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $377.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $937.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $938.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $960.10 million, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $967.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $982.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,461 shares of company stock valued at $811,552. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

