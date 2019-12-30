SpaceChain Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bittrex and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $188,613.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

