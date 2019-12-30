Sparkpoint Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $89,622.00 and approximately $33,945.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,950,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

