Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 49.9% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $38,413.00 and $33.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.01342834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00123367 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,556,202 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

