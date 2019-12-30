Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1,432.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022584 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021805 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.02436947 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

