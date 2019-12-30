SpeedCash (SCS) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $7,949.00 and $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

