Sphere Price Up 4.2% This Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $862,862.00 and approximately $427.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00057809 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072674 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

