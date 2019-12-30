SPINDLE (SPD) Hits Market Cap of $223,392.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $223,392.00 and approximately $7,720.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00585948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00226308 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00086197 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

