Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Also, Director Brian Oreilly bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,222 shares of company stock worth $368,758. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 898,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spok by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

