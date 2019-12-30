SpreadCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,637.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info.

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

