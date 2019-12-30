B. Riley Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBPH remained flat at $$1.26 during midday trading on Monday. 172,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,175. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

