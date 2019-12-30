Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $865,611.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakenet Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 102,573,371 coins and its circulating supply is 92,595,857 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

