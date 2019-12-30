Stakinglab (LABX) Trading Down 43% Over Last 7 Days

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $19,164.00 and approximately $959.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,047,770 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

