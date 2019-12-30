Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $28.09 on Monday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

