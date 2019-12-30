State Street Corp Acquires 20,623 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Rocky Brands worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 88,114 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 285,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,481.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCKY stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

