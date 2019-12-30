State Street Corp Acquires 208,435 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.61% of MannKind worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

