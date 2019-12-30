State Street Corp Acquires 28,235 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.75% of Quanterix worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTRX. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $558,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $33,139.96. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $72,658.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $388,538. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

