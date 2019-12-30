State Street Corp Acquires 28,586 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.03% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AI. ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

