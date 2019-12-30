State Street Corp Acquires 35,032 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.63% of SEACOR Marine worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,951,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 149,504 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. increased its stake in SEACOR Marine by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 46,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 245,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 32.56%.

In related news, CEO John M. Gellert acquired 15,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,750.10. Also, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $356,417.54. Insiders sold a total of 139,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,448 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

SEACOR Marine Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.