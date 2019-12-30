State Street Corp Acquires 5,529 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of Assembly Biosciences worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2,084.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16,941.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9,134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

ASMB stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 647.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The business had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

