State Street Corp Acquires 67,820 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XERS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.39.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.