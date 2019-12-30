State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

