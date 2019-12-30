State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 130,185 Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

