State Street Corp Boosts Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

State Street Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NYSE:AU opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

