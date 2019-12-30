State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of CEL-SCI worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 528,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 104.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $8.58 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

