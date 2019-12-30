State Street Corp Buys 11,896 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

