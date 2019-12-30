State Street Corp Buys 194,333 Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.86% of Falcon Minerals worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.53. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

