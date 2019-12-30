State Street Corp Buys 3,792 Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of MutualFirst Financial worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFSF opened at $39.58 on Monday. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MutualFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFSF shares. ValuEngine downgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $479,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

