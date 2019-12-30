State Street Corp Buys 54,285 Shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of Pfenex worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfenex by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of PFNX opened at $11.57 on Monday. Pfenex Inc has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

PFNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

