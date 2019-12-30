State Street Corp Buys 8,670 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.30% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $984,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 986,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.95 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

