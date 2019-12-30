State Street Corp Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 58.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $87.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

