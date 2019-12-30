State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

State Street Corp grew its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.70% of Foundation Building Materials worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter worth $38,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBM opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

