State Street Corp Grows Position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

