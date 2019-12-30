State Street Corp Grows Position in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.57% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NERV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

