State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.76% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,190,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Gilford Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “average” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.