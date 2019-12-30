State Street Corp Has $4.14 Million Stake in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of FS Bancorp worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $62.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $282.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.