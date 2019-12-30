State Street Corp Has $4.37 Million Position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.25% of Clarus worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 21.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus Corp has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

