State Street Corp Has $4.41 Million Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.25% of Shore Bancshares worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

