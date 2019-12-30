State Street Corp Has $4.45 Million Position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 129,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 256,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.