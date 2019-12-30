State Street Corp Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 712,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.