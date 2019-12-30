State Street Corp Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Century Bancorp worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,648.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,063,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $120,634.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 733,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,540,840.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,205 shares of company stock valued at $715,950 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $90.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter.

CNBKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.