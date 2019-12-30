State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.88% of Ocwen Financial worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCN opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $283.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

