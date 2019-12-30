State Street Corp Increases Stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,550 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.59% of Collectors Universe worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Collectors Universe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 100,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Collectors Universe by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $222.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

