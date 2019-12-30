State Street Corp Increases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.34% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $139,254.42. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.39. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

